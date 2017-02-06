Accessories Designer Lulu Guinness Launches Footwear Line

A style from Lulu Guinness' new footwear range Courtesy

British designer Lulu Guinness is expanding her accessories line with a new footwear range.

Taking inspiration from the brand’s signature retro aesthetic and popular lip and doll face motifs, the designer aimed to combine functionality with a touch of humor.

There are block heels galore in the brand’s signature black and red color palette; from preppy Mary Janes to more classic T-bar pumps and cutout sandals. While the shapes are classic, Guinness adds a more playful attitude with doll face-shaped appliqués on the backs of the shoes.

“We took the best of our spring 2017 bag concepts and our classic signatures, such as our new doll face and lips, and designed a capsule with a real dose of Lulu humour. You discover new details on that second glance,” said Guinness

Other highlights include a pair of black, pointed toe pumps with a heel molded in the shape of red lips – which Guinness hopes to establish as a signature – and a silver metallic pair of sandals featuring a sculpted heel.

Guinness is also positioning her new range to match the rest of the collection in terms of her pricing strategy.

“We are aiming for a really original design viewpoint and beautifully made shoes, but without compromising on a great price point. It’s aligned with the rest of the collection to be affordable luxury,” said the designer.

Prices range from 195 pounds or $246 to 295 pounds or $372 and the collection will launch on the brand’s website at the beginning of March.

Earlier this year, the brand posted a pre-tax loss of 89,678 pounds or $113,212 . It narrowed down its losses from last year by closing down unprofitable retail stores in London and New York. The addition of footwear aims to diversify the brand’s offer and strengthen the business, while more categories including clothing and accessories such as scarves, are also in the works.