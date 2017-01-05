L.K. Bennett Shot Its Spring ’17 Campaign at a New London Museum

A visual from the L.K. Bennett spring 2017 campaign. Courtesy Photo

British high-street footwear brand L.K. Bennett has unveiled its spring 2017 campaign, shot at one of London’s newest landmarks, the recently opened Design Museum.

The campaign was photographed on film by Lena C. Emery while the museum was still under construction. It was styled by Tank magazine fashion director Caroline Issa, a longtime L.K. Bennett collaborator who previously designed a capsule collection with the brand.

Issa said that the modernist aesthetic of the new Design Museum, created by John Pawson around the original Sixties structure, complemented the aesthetic of the brand’s spring 2017 collection, while the location resonates with the brand’s culturally curious customer.

A visual from L.K. Bennett’s spring 2017 campaign. Courtesy Photo

“When we heard about the renovation of the former Commonwealth Institute — which falls firmly in the category of post-war British architectural marvel — by one [of] our heroes of British minimalism, John Pawson, we were quick off the mark, and had the privilege to get to shoot at the museum, which was still under construction,” said Issa. “The iconic quality of the lines of the buildings, both renovated and new, make the ideal backdrop for the new collection, which shares many of the design ambitions and subscribes to the same aesthetic concerns. Less is more often more, both in fashion as in architecture.”

The brand’s spring 2017 range consists of sleek tailoring, asymmetric printed dresses and workwear staples, such as striped culottes and mididresses. The footwear adds bright splashes of color in the form of red high-heeled pumps, printed summer wedges and slip-on sneakers.

The campaign will feature in L.K. Bennett stores and across the brand’s digital channels.

