The European Collections That Caught the Eye of Level Shoes’ Women’s Buyer

Aquazzura's fall 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week Fall. Courtesy of Xavier Granet.

Blanca Prieto, women’s buyer at Level Shoes, sounds off on her picks from Paris and Milan.

Top collections on and off the runway in Europe:

Aquazzura’s collection was exactly what our clientele love about the brand; feminine and delicate styles in shades of lush velvet. The stunning green velvet embroidered bootie from the main collection was a head-turner.

Malone Souliers’ team has an incredible eye to create the most beautiful color combos each season without fail. Their new pump is sure to be on every woman’s wish list.

Malone Souliers fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Malone Souliers.

Marco de Vincenzo is extremely talented and his runway presentation reinforced this. He introduced a trend we’ve never seen before, a sneaker-ballerina hybrid that had everyone abuzz. The crystal booties were also showstoppers.

Marco de Vincenzo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

No. 21 is always a highlight. The shoes were precious pieces of jewelry, and we loved the introduction of this soft Lilac shade.

Saint Laurent caused a frenzy on social media. The collection was standout. The slouchy glittered boots were dreamy, and the no heel-heeled pumps were incredibly bold.

Gianvito Rossi never disappoints. We can’t decide what storyline was our favorite — the Japanese inspired mules with embroidered golden dragons and cherry blossoms or the fur sandals or the chic white collection. Overall his collection was refined but offered a unique twist.

New names to watch:

Najeeba Hayat, the designer behind the brand Liudmila, created a very fun and playful collection. The gingham fabric used in some of the styles and the jewelry anklets make for an unusual but very cool combo.

Morobe is a contemporary brand founded in Belgium by super-stylish Virginie Morobe, who will pretty much make you want to buy anything she wears.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh: We find her collections to always been so refreshing; her shoes are wardrobe staples that are reinterpreted in the seasonal trend colors and materials. Spring ’17 was our first season with the brand, and the Level clients are loving the collection already.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh metallic mule, Sophia Webster fringe mule with Lucite heel. Felix Wong.

Trends I love:

We’ve have spotted two completely opposite trends that we love. On one side, there was a clear direction into Asian opulence, with velvet, satin, embroideries, jewelry and fur taking center stage.

On the other side, we saw very minimalistic and futuristic collections represented by sock boots, lots of silver and very avant-garde heels that walked the Balenciaga, Dries von Noten and Saint Laurent shows.

Dries Van Noten fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

