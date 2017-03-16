Gianvito Rossi’s Collection Is Now Available at Level Shoes

Interior of Gianvito Rossi's boutique inside Level Shoes. Courtesy of brand

Gianvito Rossi has scored an exciting anniversary present.

To mark the footwear label’s 10-year milestone, a Gianvito Rossi boutique has debuted inside Dubai’s luxury shoe retailer Level Shoes.

Rossi himself made a special appearance for the opening on March 14th. Within the boutique’s glass-paneled walls is his spring ‘17 collection, consisting of signature over-the-knee boots, embellished flats, and towering heels.

Gianvito Rossi spring ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Gianvito Rossi spring ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Rossi’s latest collection celebrates the brand’s classic tropes while echoing innovative design elements.

Boutique exterior Courtesy of brand

“I am happy about this first store in Level Shoes and the Middle East — it is very important to show the full collection to our clients!” Rossi said in a release. “I think that Middle Eastern women have a unique aura of mystery and a very special and intimate beauty.”

Level Shoes GM, Rania Masri says Gianvito Rossi shoes have been a staple in its customers’ closets since the 96,000 square foot Level Shoes opened.

“Through the years, we’ve been proud to see the collection grow, always with a strong focus on quality and craftsmanship,” Masri said. “Today is the perfect time for Level Shoes to dedicate a boutique, the first in the region, and one that pays homage to a brand that knows women so well.”

In addition to being available in the boutique, the collection will also be available on levelshoes.com.

Want more?

Beyoncé’s Pricey Pregnancy Style: Gucci and Gianvito Rossi

Gianvito Rossi’s Japan-Inspired Collection Featured Gilded Dragons & Cherry Blossoms

Sneak Peek: Gianvito Rossi’s New ‘Gleaming’ Miami Store