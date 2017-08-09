Meet the Rising Shoe Brand Making a Style That’s Part Men’s Loafer, Part Brogue, Part Ballet Flat

A Le Monde Beryl shoe style. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

LE MONDE BERYL by Katya Shyfrin and Lily Atherton Hanbury

LAUNCHED: 2016

BASE: “We are based in London, which is where we founded the business and continue to live and work. It is convenient for accessing our production in Italy while continuing to develop our business globally. London is an amazing resource for inspiration and staying connected to the rest of the world,” said Shyfrin.

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Versatile, elegant and classic,” said Hanbury.

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “We felt that there was a hole in the market between a men’s loafer, brogue and a ballet flat. Our shoes filled that space and are both practical and chic, so they can be worn with anything from day to night,” said Shyfrin.

A portrait of Katya Shyfrin and Lily Atherton Hanbury of Le Monde Beryl. Courtesy of brand

SHOP TALK: Alex Eagle Studio, Moda Operandi, Matches, Hotel Il Pellicano, V.O.D. Boutique and Aerin.

WISE WORDS: “Persevere if you are making a product that you want and need for yourself, even if it takes a few attempts,” said Hanbury.

WORST ADVICE: “Not to bother trying,” she added.

MENTORS: Alex Eagle, Ruth and Tom Chapman, Lauren Santo Domingo, Amanda Brooks and Holly Dunlap.

PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “That one of our most glamorous customers liked them so much that she now sells them in her store,” said Shyfrin.

INSPIRATION: “The concept was based on the Venetian slipper, but as we changed the material and style, we noticed that it also resembled slippers from Mexico, Mongolia, Kashmir, India, Morocco. We are working on various collaborations with traditional artisans and fabric houses to highlight the quality, style and importance of their craft,” said Hanbury.

WHAT’S NEXT: “We have some very exciting collaborations coming up,” said Shyfrin.

Want more?

How François du Chastel Is Growing His Quintessentially Parisian Loafer Label Chatelles

Le Monde Beryl Launches Line Of Venetian-Inspired Slippers

Meet the Next Generation of ‘It’ Shoe Designers