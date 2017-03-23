5 Things to Know About Cult Brand Laurence Dacade’s Capsule Line With Yasmin Sewell

View Slideshow Laurence Dacade. Courtesy of brand

Laurence Dacade’s capsule line with Style.com fashion director Yasmin Sewell goes live today. The Parisian designer has a cult following both for her eponymous label and in her capacity as footwear designer at Chanel. Her own line, with its signature block-heel featuring a metallic beauty spot, epitomizes that Parisian offbeat chic.

We caught up with Dacade and got the scoop on the five things you need to know now.

1. On working with Sewell:

Laurence Dacade: It started in a spontaneous way; we wanted to do something special. She was very involved, and she knows what she wants. I loved how we shared [the same] point of view.



2. On Sewell reimagining Dacade’s classic “Ninon” sandal and “Maja” pump:

LD: She harmoniously made new associations with leathers, studs and denim.

3. On collaborating on a new model, the “Mira”:

LD: The “Mira” came from a desire for simple and pure lines but with a strong silhouette. The idea of a pointed pump came very naturally.

4. On how the new shape fits into the Dacade repertoire:

LD: There is a similar style in our fall ’17 collection that keeps the same strength.



5. On what to wear it with:

LD: The great thing with the pump is that it can be worn with everything; there is no limit, which is pretty cool.