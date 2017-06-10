Social Media Is Calling Out Kylie Jenner for Copying a New York Brand’s Camo Designs for her Own Collection

Kylie Jenner wearing the Camo Dad Hat from her new collection. Courtesy of brand

After Kylie Jenner launched her collection of camouflage designs on June 8, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star was quickly accused of copying New York-based brand PluggedNYC.

The brand’s founder, Tizita Balemlay, called out Jenner, 19, on Instagram with a side-by-side photo comparison of the two designs. Balemlay said: “When you really Pablo … I am the influence *drops mic. Copy & Paste down to the shoes I used on my models 😂😭.”

Balemlay told BuzzFeed,“At the end of the day money equals power and the Kardashians have that power. This is a prime example — I don’t have the buzz she does or the money for billboards.”

What’s more, back in April PluggedNYC posted an Instagram of the younger Jenner sister sporting items from the brand. Balemlay also told Buzzfeed that Kylie was the “first” person to receive PluggedNYC’s camo set and that she was originally “so excited” when Jenner’s stylist reached out to her to collaborate.

Additionally, Twitter users have brought to light an alleged email exchange between Balemlay and Kylie’s team where they are asking about making custom tops for the star.

The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o — Kelsha. (@kelshareese) June 9, 2017

This news comes in the midst of sister Khloé Kardashian being accused of knocking off Destiney Bleu’s bedazzled bodysuit designs for her Good American clothing line.