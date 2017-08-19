French Shoe Brand Adieu on Why ‘Make Heels for Women’ Is the Worst Advice They’ve Ever Gotten and More

Adieu's Isabelle Guedon and Benjamin Caron. Courtesy of brand

ADIEU, Isabelle Guedon and Benjamin Caron

LAUNCHED: 2011

BASE: “Paris. We are both from the seaside — from Les Sables d’Olonne — and came first for studies in Paris,” said Guedon.

MADE IN: “Portugal, in the same factory since the beginning. Adieu took two years before it was launched, because we were looking for the right manufacturer.”

SHOP TALK: Le Bon Marché, DSM London and Ginza, Lane Crawford, On Pedder, 10 Corso Como Seoul.

Adieu shoe. Courtesy of brand

BACKSTORY: “I worked at Christian Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro, Guy Laroche

and Yves Saint Laurent. Benjamin Caron and I have known each other since our adolescence, when Benjamin was already obsessively drawing shoes. In the late ’90s, he created his first collection of handmade creepers shoes.”

WORST ADVICE: “You should make heels for women.”

WISE WORDS: “To surround yourself with the best people for press and production, because you cannot do it all by yourself. And do not compromise.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “When Adieu was 2 years old, Benjamin welcomed Rei Kawakubo in our store, because she saw an article in a Japanese magazine. Marion Cotillard also arrived in our store, because she discovered our shoes from her friend Caroline de Maigret. Another time, we got a call from the Chanel couture studio to warn us that Kristen Stewart wanted to discover our brand. An hour after, she arrived with her stylist and chose 11 styles in the collection.”

