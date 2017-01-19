Kenneth Cole Outfits Sundance Film Festival Volunteers With Reversible Puffer Jackets

Kenneth Cole is part of the Sundance Film Festival crew. For the 15th year, the designer designed the uniform for the festival’s volunteers and staff: a reversible grey and yellow jacket.
“We are proud to be able to design and donate the 2,400 jackets to all of the Sundance film festival volunteers or as we refer to them ‘the real stars of Sundance,'” said Cole. “The puffer jackets can be subtle or bold, they are ideal for these wearing times.”
The festival, hosted in Park City, Utah, kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.
As for the film he’s looking forward to seeing, the designer said the decision was too tough to make. “There are too many great selections to single out any one film.”
During his down time, Cole added that he’s planning to head to The New Frontier. “The exhibit is always breaking new ground with art, technology and innovative story telling.”
