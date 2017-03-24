Kendall + Kylie Announces Restock of Lucite Bootie on Instagram — and It Immediately Sells Out

Kendall (left) and Kylie Jenner wearing items from their Kendall + Kylie spring '17 collection. Instagram.

The Kendall + Kylie collection announced via Instagram Stories that the Lucite bootie was back. But the restock didn’t last long — the clear toe-capped boot has already sold out on its e-commerce site. In new promotional pictures for the brand, Kendall poses (looking ridiculously cool) in futuristic sunglasses, baggy jeans, a revealing corset-style top, which is also already sold out, and the “Perspex” boots.

Kendall Jenner dons the Lucite bootie from the Kendall + Kylie collection. Courtesy of brand

It’s not a total surprise that the boot, which retails for $185, sold out so quick, though. It seems that everything the Kardashians and Jenners put out there immediately disappears in a blink of an eye — unless you’re quick enough. Here’s hoping that the four-inch, see-through boot with metallic toe and trim has another restock soon.

The Lucite bootie sold out in less than 24 hours. Courtesy of brand.

Want more?

I Tried the ‘Naked’ Shoe Trend During New York Fashion Week — and Here’s What Happened

Khloé Kardashian Stepped Out in Christian Louboutin Heels and Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian Wore Lace-Up Leather Leggings and Yeezy Heels to an L.A. Lakers Game