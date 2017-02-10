Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

View Slideshow Kate Spade fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

At Kate Spade’s fall ’17 presentation on Friday, there was no such thing as clashing.

Chief creative office Deborah Lloyd’s creations for fall included statement coats, flowing skirts, dotted tights and lots of red floral and leopard prints. The bold yet feminine looks were no surprise, given that Lloyd’s message was one of female empowerment — phrases such as “She believed she could so she did,” were echoing in the background.

The collection also reflected the venue: the red walls and shimmering chandeliers in New York’s iconic Russian Tea Room. Models stood on a stage covered in leopard print, totally doing away with any concern about mismatching. In fact, the mixing of floral, leopard and even pearls seemed completely natural.

Shoe highlights included on-trend, pointed-toe slides done in both leopard and an embroidered floral version, plus a sandal variation sprinkled with small pearls that call to mind Miu Miu’s fur version.

In what was a chic alternative to a kitten heel, the label offered up a pump elevated on a shiny gold ball — chic but comfortable enough to take on the world.

