Kate Valentine Talks Career Breakthroughs, Plus a Look at Her Resort ’18 Collection

Kate Valentine Spade, former designer and founding partner of popular handbag-and-accessories brand Kate Spade, is forging new paths.

It’s been about a decade since the designer and her husband, Andy Spade, stepped away from the first brand they built together and roughly one year since the pair unveiled their latest venture: handbag-and-footwear line Frances Valentine.

While launching a handbag-and-accessories label isn’t exactly a far cry from her days designing Kate Spade, her newest endeavor sees the designer embrace the unique challenge of re-emerging in the fashion world with a different moniker and brand.

Here, Kate talks tough moments and career breakthroughs. Also, below is a look at Frances Valentine’s resort 2018 collection.

What was the biggest breakthrough moment in your career?

“Winning my first CFDA Award.”

Anything you would have done differently?

“I would have liked to have been less worried and trusted my instincts more.”

Do you think women do enough to support other women in the workplace?

“I do, and I think we’re trying even harder now.”

What is the biggest challenge you faced in the last year and how did you overcome it?

“The biggest challenge was getting back into the workforce after being gone for such a long time, while still supporting the needs of my family.”

Looking back, what advice would you give to your younger self?

“Worry less!”

