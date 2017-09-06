Adidas: Kanye West’s Show Was Never Confirmed for NYFW

Kanye West Neil Warner/Splash News

Despite a flurry of press reports today, Yeezy Season 6 wasn’t canceled. An Adidas statement emailed to FN said: “To clarify, a Yeezy show was not confirmed — by West Brands, Kanye West or adidas — to take place during this season’s New York Fashion Week. Any reports about a Season 6 show up until this point have been purely speculative.”

That said, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer for more from the iconic rapper turned fashion designer. A source tells E! “there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won’t happen in the near future.”

Yeezy Season 5 presentation at NYFW. FN

In other West news, the designer and his wife Kim Kardashian are expecting their third child together via surrogate.

However, if you’re itching for more Yeezy — Season 5 is available to shop. Season 5 debuted for fall ’17 in February at New York Fashion Week.

