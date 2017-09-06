Adidas: Kanye West’s Show Was Never Confirmed for NYFW

Despite a flurry of press reports today, Yeezy Season 6 wasn’t canceled. An Adidas statement emailed to FN said: “To clarify, a Yeezy show was not confirmed — by West Brands, Kanye West or adidas — to take place during this season’s New York Fashion Week. Any reports about a Season 6 show up until this point have been purely speculative.”
That said, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer for more from the iconic rapper turned fashion designer. A source tells E! “there will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, but it won’t happen in the near future.”
In other West news, the designer and his wife Kim Kardashian are expecting their third child together via surrogate.
However, if you’re itching for more Yeezy — Season 5 is available to shop. Season 5 debuted for fall ’17 in February at New York Fashion Week.
