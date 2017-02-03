Kanye West Changes Time of Yeezy Season 5 Show

Kanye West REX Shutterstock

Kanye West is already stirring up controversy at New York Fashion Week, and it hasn’t even started yet.

West announced he would show his collection at Pier 59 on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. — a time slot also held by Marchesa. He did not consult the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which creates the schedule for the week. West will now show at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the same location.

Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, told WWD, “Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.

“This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

Marchesa designers Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman have not commented publicly. West’s choice of Pier 59 as a venue is more conventional than his last two runway shows, which were staged at Roosevelt Island last fall and at Madison Square Garden last February.

