Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Models on the Yeezy Season 4 runway. AP Images.

Despite a rocky couple of months, the show will go on for Kanye West and his Yeezy line.

According to Vogue, a press release said that Yeezy Season 5 will show on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at Pier 59 Studios at Chelsea Piers in New York. This is a more standard fashion week venue compared to Yeezy Season 4, which West showed on Roosevelt Island, and Yeezy Season 3, which he put on at Madison Square Garden. Marchesa, another popular show for those in the fashion industry, will also be showing in that same time slot at Skylight Clarkson Square.

In late November, West was hospitalized for reported exhaustion and canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour. Just a month before, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry in her Paris hotel room and reportedly held at gunpoint.

Since the couple has re-emerged into the public spotlight, West has met with President Donald Trump, showed off Adidas Calabasas sneakers and has even changed his hair color.

West received some criticism following his Yeezy Season 4 show in September after some models could barely walk in the clear PVC heels. One even needed help to make it to the end of the catwalk, and another fainted in the late summer heat.

Meanwhile, West’s next Yeezy Boost sneaker, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Core Black/Red” will drop on Feb. 11, just days before the runway show.

While we don’t know what his latest collection will look like, we do know that when it comes to West, it’s anyone’s guess.

