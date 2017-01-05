Will Kanye West Show a Yeezy Season 5 Collection?

Kanye West arriving in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Splash.

The show must go on for rapper and designer Kanye West.

Despite some serious family drama over the past few months, a source told Page Six that West is still planning to show at New York Fashion Week in February. West had been hospitalized in late November for reported exhaustion. Since re-emerging, he’s changed his hair color twice, including a multicolored sherbet-like hue that shocked many.

In October, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was the victim of a robbery during Paris Fashion Week. She subsequently took a break from public life — and from social media — only returning to Instagram just this week.

Following West’s hospitalization, the Page Six source says “[West] sounded great. He said he was trying to put less stuff on his schedule and be a little bit more restful. He’s scheduling less meetings, and he said he was feeling much better.”

The source also said West may have plans to launch another apparel line in addition to the Yeezy collection. There’s been no confirmation that West will show at NYFW, but after the debacle that was the Yeezy Season 4 show in September, all eyes will certainly be on West. At that show, some models fainted in the late summer heat, and others could barely walk in the clear PVC heels. Only time will tell what West has up his sleeve next.

