Kanye West Reportedly Showing Next Yeezy Collection at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West stirred up controversy this year ahead of the fall ’17 shows at New York Fashion Week.

The rapper and Yeezy designer announced he would show his Yeezy Season 5 collection at Pier 59 on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. — a time slot also held by Marchesa. West apparently did not consult with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which works with designers to help create a fashion week schedule. West eventually moved his show to 3 p.m., but it wasn’t without ruffling some feathers.

Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, told WWD, “Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.”

He continued: “This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

Ahead of the spring ’18 shows at New York Fashion Week this fall, West appears to be following the rules. According to WWD, sources say West is in talks with the CFDA to find a time slot to show his next Yeezy collection, presumably Yeezy Season 6. While there’s been some designers who have chosen to leave NYFW, West seems to be staying put.

