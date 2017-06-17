Jimmy Choo’s Spring ’18 Men’s Shoes Are All About Mod Dressing

View Slideshow Jimmy Choo spring/summer '18 presentation at Milan Men's Fashion Week. Courtesy of brand

Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi, was feeling rebellious this season.

The luxury shoe label debuted its spring ’18 men’s collection during Milan Fashion Week today, and the shoes take cues from the mod style subculture popularized in the 1960s. Choi channeled individuality and youthfulness, taking typically classic dress styles and infusing them with bold, unexpected details.

“The mod movement is a key style subculture that still resonates today,” said Choi. “It’s a declaration of individuality through razor-sharp smartness. … And it was a movement that was open — different style tribes adopted it, then evolved it in their own ways.”

Key highlights this season include the graphic woven leathers used on both dress loafers and laceups. The Tim loafer features a sleek toe shape that references the silhouettes of 1960s shoes, but for a dash of now, Choi added semi-precious stone embellishments such as turquoise. Because bling is in.

Jimmy Choo’s Tim loafer for spring ’18 Courtesy of brand

Choi also played with hybrid styles for spring. The Finn boat shoe is finished with a rubberized cork sole and has a two-tone leather upper. There is also a lace-up espadrille style, which doubles as a mule with its collapsible backing. Perfect for beach season.

Jimmy Choo Finn boat shoe. Courtesy of brand

The label also debuted a new boot silhouette this season, fittingly called the Jimi. It bears a slight heel — men’s heels continue to be on the rise — and comes in both a smooth leather finish or an embossed snakeskin.

Jimmy Choo’s Jimi men’s ankle boot. Courtesy of brand

In addition, the collection continued its sneaker push, introducing new versions of its Ace sneaker. This season it came with star embellishments, croc-printed leather, or chevron studs.

