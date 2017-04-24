How Jimmy Choo Became the Most Bought and Sold Brand in Luxury Shoes

Courtesy of brand.

There’s no question that Jimmy Choo has been a hot acquisition target since its inception in 1996. Indeed, the brand has been sold four times — and today, the firm revealed that it was opening the door to another deal.

Most recently, Jimmy Choo was acquired by JAB in 2011. The firm owns about two-thirds of the brand, which went public in 2014. JAB has been rapidly building its food and coffee business over the past several years and plans to focus on those segments going forward, instead of the luxury business. (The company said it would also evaluate opportunities for Bally.)

As Jimmy Choo enters its next deal phase, here’s a look back through the acquisitions of the last 21 years.

2001: After just five years in business, Jimmy Choo proved there was huge potential in the luxury shoe space with the brand’s very first deal. Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon helped engineer the move, which saw Jimmy Choo (the company’s namesake and other co-founder) shed his 50 percent stake. Robert Bensoussan’s Equinox Luxury Holdings, backed by Phoenix Equity Partners, bought a 51 percent share of the firm in a deal valued around 20 million pounds.

Tamara Mellon. REX Shutterstock.

2004: The growth of the high-end shoe market continued during Bensoussan’s first few years, and the executive team was able to strike a management-backed deal with Lion Capital for around 100 million pounds.

2007: Bensoussan exited the business in 2007 when he, Mellon and Lion Capital flipped the brand again, this time selling it for 225 million pounds to TowerBrook Capital. As part of the TowerBrook deal, the company brought on a new chief, Josh Schulman, who (along with Mellon) was at the center of many big growth initiatives over the next five years.

Robert Bensoussan.

2011: Labelux, a division of JAB Holdings, acquired Jimmy Choo for about 500 million pounds (or $800 million at the time). The deal marked a major transition for the company: Both Schulman and Mellon left; Sandra Choi, Choo’s niece and one of the original members of the team, soon took the creative reins of the company; and the current CEO, Pierre Denis, assumed control of the executive side.

Jimmy Choo’s Pierre Denis and Sandra Choi. Courtesy photo

2017: As Jimmy Choo kicks off the sale process again, the luxury market has never been more competitive or more complicated. While the brand has continued to show impressive growth by targeting hot geographic markets like Asia and fresh categories like men’s footwear, the climate is uncertain. Private equity players — many still flush with cash — could be interested in the brand, while several strategic companies are also on the prowl. One name that’s been mentioned? Coach Inc. The New York-based firm is said to be bidding for Kate Spade at the moment, but if that deal falls through, Jimmy Choo might be a good fit. After all, Schulman just joined the team, and Coach has also had strong success with footwear and accessories brand Stuart Weitzman.