Young Ivanka Trump Kicked Off Her Mary Janes & More Mother’s Day Tributes on Social Media

Ivanka Trump with her mother Ivana. Courtesy of Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump joined other boldface names who took to social media today to honor their mothers with heartwarming messages and photos on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible mom, Ivana. And to my children, thank you for giving me the gift of motherhood. You are my inspiration!” Trump captioned a throwback picture where she’s seen as a youngster planting a kiss on her mother. The photo shows little Ivanka’s purple Mary Janes on the floor, while she enjoys a tender moment with Ivana, President Donald Trump’s first wife.

Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mom, Ivana. And to my children, thank you for giving me the gift of motherhood. You are my inspiration! #mothersday A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 14, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Ivanka is a mother herself, to daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, with Jared Kushner.

Her father, President Donald Trump, wished first lady Melania a happy holiday. “Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends!” he tweeted.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Melania, who is mother to Barron Trump, also took part in the social media wishes. She shared a photo of herself with Barron, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Happy Mother's Day! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 14, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Kenneth Cole waxed poetic on Twitter when he honored his mother with an old photo. “It’s been said that ‘A mother holds a son’s hand for a while, but his heart for a lifetime,’ #HappyMothersDay” Cole tweeted.

It's been said that "A mother holds a son's hand for a while, but his heart for a lifetime." #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Hw34COf2KJ — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) May 14, 2017

Brian Atwood also shared a photo of himself with his mother. The designer told his followers that he celebrated the holiday by her side in New York City.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mother @yourstem anyone could ever have!!! We love you soo much and thank you for instilling values that have made us who we are today!!! I loved having you and @jnstemer in nyc for the weekend. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I miss you already. TeAmo,” Atwood wrote on Instagram.

Nike-sponsored football star Russell Wilson praised his wife, Ciara, on her first Mother’s Day with their newborn daughter, Sienna. “Nothing better than spending time with you,” the athlete wrote. “You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara”