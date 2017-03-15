Ivanka Trump Collection Makes List of Top Brands People Are Purging From Their Closets

Ivanka Trump at a meeting in Washington, D.C. in February. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s brand is once again making headlines.

In the months since Donald Trump won the election, several major retailers including Nordstrom have dropped the Ivanka Trump Collection from their stores. The group Grab Your Wallet has continued to encourage people to boycott retailers that sell Trump branded products. Despite those setbacks, it seemed the brand was still on the upswing when fashion e-commerce site Lyst reported that Ivanka Trump Collection saw a 346 percent gain in orders in February compared to the previous month.

But today, online secondhand retailer thredUP released its report on the brands that saw the highest increase in the rate at which they were sold to thredUP in 2016. In other words, these are the top brands people are trying to get rid of. Ivanka Trump Collection came in 7th on the list with a 223% increase in inventory. The brand came in behind New York & Company, Tommy Hilfiger, Fabletics, Liz Lange Maternity, Gap Fit and Lou & Grey on the list, which it calls it’s “purge surge.”

According to Kathleen Weng, VP of merchandising at thredUP, the retailer has “learned seller motivations aren’t just about decluttering, but more so about refreshing their style and finding new favorites.” She also noted that there is an increase in inventory on thredUP around the time of spring cleaning.

Some of the Ivanka Trump Collection inventory on the site currently includes flats, sandals and boots.

So does this have anything to do with the controversies that have surrounded the Trump family? While we can’t be sure, it’s clear this is far from the last we’ll hear about Ivanka Trump’s brand. Just earlier this week, the brand announced that it would be discontinuing its fine jewelry collection in favor of “existing and new categories that are most relevant to our loyal customers,” according to the company’s president Abigail Klem.

