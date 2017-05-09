5 Fun Ways to Wear Socks With Heels

Vivienne Westwood fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Can socks and heels be a winning combo off the runway? The answer is yes. Whether your style is grungy or posh, a wide variety of socks will give any heel style some extra punch. Below, we offer 5 different combinations to try.

1. Color-blocked

For a statement look, try pairing two punchy colors together. We love Gucci’s ruffled teal socks paired with Jimmy Choo’s simple suede pump in purple.

Gucci ruffle socks, $250; Farfetch. Jimmy Choo suede pump, $595; Farfetch

2. Embellished

Embellished hosiery is the perfect way to amp up a simple dress. For a dash of 1970s flair, try matching Marc Jacobs’ over-the-knee socks (fit with faux pearls) with Saint Laurent’s wooden platform sandals.

Marc Jacobs pearl-embellished sock, $395; Net-a-porter. Saint Laurent platform, $1,035; Net-a-porter

3. Grungy

For a cooler, downtown look, opt for a pair of logo-plastered socks, like these ones by Vetements x Reebok. Wear them with Gianvito Rossi’s frayed denim heels.

Vetements x Reebok socks, $80; Net-a-porter. Gianvito Rossi frayed denim heel, $835; Net-a-porter

4. Sporty

Tube socks never looked so glam. We love Maria La Rosa’s luxe take on a sport sock. Add unexpected polish with Christian Louboutin’s leather and PVC sandal.

Maria La Rosa tube sock, $60; Net-a-porter. Christian Louboutin sandal, $795; Barneys New York

5. Sequined

For a fun going-out option, a sequin sock by Off-White is ready to hit the dance floor. Pair it with a similar metallic, like these silver sandals by Aperlai.

Off-White sequin socks, $260; Net-a-porter. Aperlai metallic sandal, $544; Farfetch

Want more styling stories?

Why and How You Should Wear Platforms This Spring

8 Comfortable Ballet Flats You’ll Want to Wear This Spring

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Statement Platforms

How To Wear The Latest Trend: Men’s Creepers

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Spring’s Pointy Flats