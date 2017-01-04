Five Ways To Style The Latest Men’s Creepers

View Slideshow Lanvin braided leather creeper, $1,495. Salvatore Ferragamo bag, Raey turtleneck, Issey Miyake blazer, Tom Ford glasses, Gucci trouser. Courtesy of brands.

Wearing creepers may bring back memories of your high school “punk” phase, but the latest designs can be worn in a not-so-aggressive way. With detailing like braided leather, colored suedes and new silhouettes — yes, a creeper loafer exists — the new crop of styles are giving an update to the classic creeper sole.

Below, see five ways to wear the latest creepers:

Wear it to run errands

Want a more casual take on the creeper? The Fenty x Puma creeper sneaker, introduced in a new red velvet, is the perfect option to spice up those dreadful errands. Getting groceries never looked so good.



Shop the look: FENTY x PUMA creeper sneaker, $150. Mykita sunglasses, Remi Relief jeans, Maison Margiela necklace, Miansai cuff, Stella McCartney sweater

Wear it to work

Be the best dressed man in the boardroom. Lanvin’s braided leather creeper style is the perfect mix of classy and non-traditional. Just make sure the rest of the outfit is polished — you’re at work, for heavens sake.



Shop the look: LANVIN braided leather creeper, $1,495. Salvatore Ferragamo bag, Raey turtleneck, Issey Miyake blazer, Tom Ford glasses, Gucci trousers



Wear it on the weekend

Unwind with friends with Jil Sander’s easy slip-on creeper boot. With just a slight creeper sole, the style is perfect for trying the trend without feeling too experimental. Plus, it’ll last you for seasons.



Shop the look: JIL SANDER crepe sole boot, $468. John Elliott sweater, Herno coat, Barton Perreira sunglasses, Berluti backpack, Topman jeans

Wear it on a night out

It’s time to hit happy hour. T.U.K.’s edgy creeper boot is a cool option for nighttime, and looks even cooler when paired with a leather jacket and graphic tee. Hey — someone might even buy you a drink.



Shop the look: T.U.K. creeper boot, $110. Zanerobe jeans, Balenciaga card holder, Saint Laurent jacket, Tobias Wistisen ring, McQ Alexander McQueen tee

Wear it on a date

Nothing makes a better first impression than a good outfit. Adieu’s creeper penny loafer says you’re on the pulse, but unique. Totally second date-worthy.



Shop the look: ADIEU creeper loafer, $405.Valentino shirt, Kingsman sweater, A.P.C. belt, Boss Hugo Boss trouser, Shinola watch

To shop the looks, click through the gallery.

