Five Ways To Style The Latest Men’s Creepers

By / 1 min ago
Lanvin braided leather creeper, $1,495. Salvatore Ferragamo bag, Raey turtleneck, Issey Miyake blazer, Tom Ford glasses, Gucci trouser.
Wearing creepers may bring back memories of your high school “punk” phase, but the latest designs can be worn in a not-so-aggressive way. With detailing like braided leather, colored suedes and new silhouettes — yes, a creeper loafer exists — the new crop of styles are giving an update to the classic creeper sole.

Below, see five ways to wear the latest creepers:

Wear it to run errands
Want a more casual take on the creeper? The Fenty x Puma creeper sneaker, introduced in a new red velvet, is the perfect option to spice up those dreadful errands. Getting groceries never looked so good.

Fenty Puma Creeper
Shop the look: FENTY x PUMA creeper sneaker, $150. Mykita sunglasses, Remi Relief jeans, Maison Margiela necklaceMiansai cuff, Stella McCartney sweater

Wear it to work
Be the best dressed man in the boardroom. Lanvin’s braided leather creeper style is the perfect mix of classy and non-traditional. Just make sure the rest of the outfit is polished — you’re at work, for heavens sake.

Lanvin Creeper
Shop the look: LANVIN braided leather creeper, $1,495. Salvatore Ferragamo bagRaey turtleneck, Issey Miyake blazer, Tom Ford glasses, Gucci trousers

Wear it on the weekend
Unwind with friends with Jil Sander’s easy slip-on creeper boot. With just a slight creeper sole, the style is perfect for trying the trend without feeling too experimental. Plus, it’ll last you for seasons.
Jil Sander Creeper Boot

Shop the look: JIL SANDER crepe sole boot, $468. John Elliott sweater, Herno coatBarton Perreira sunglasses, Berluti backpack, Topman jeans

Wear it on a night out
It’s time to hit happy hour. T.U.K.’s edgy creeper boot is a cool option for nighttime, and looks even cooler when paired with a leather jacket and graphic tee. Hey — someone might even buy you a drink.
TUK Creeper Boot
Shop the look: T.U.K. creeper boot, $110Zanerobe jeans, Balenciaga card holderSaint Laurent jacket, Tobias Wistisen ringMcQ Alexander McQueen tee

Wear it on a date
Nothing makes a better first impression than a good outfit. Adieu’s creeper penny loafer says you’re on the pulse, but unique. Totally second date-worthy.
Adieu creeper Loafer
Shop the look: ADIEU creeper loafer, $405.Valentino shirt, Kingsman sweater, A.P.C. belt, Boss Hugo Boss trouser, Shinola watch

