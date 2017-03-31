5 Ways To Wear Spring’s Feathered Shoes Trend

View Slideshow ALEXANDER WANG marabou sandal, $495. Sies Marjan skirt, Eddie Borgo earrings, Linda Farrow x Dries van Noten sunglasses, Ambush ring, Joseph sweater, Marc Jacobs bag. Courtesy of brands.

One of the biggest trends for spring is feathered shoes. It was a look we saw across the market, from runway labels to fast-fashion brands. Of course, Prada’s spring ’17 collection comes to mind, where Miuccia Prada ignited the trend with an entire lineup of feathered trims on jackets, pants and strappy sandals.

But are feathers actually wearable for every day? All signs point to yes. From the office to happy hour, see below five easy ways to wear the trend.

1. Wear it on a beach getaway

A feathered slide adds a whimsical touch to your poolside look. We love this colored version by Brother Vellies. Amp up the bohemian aesthetic with a tasseled dress, raffia bag and playful jewelry.



Shop the look: BROTHER VELLIES feathered slide, $285. Forever 21 rings, Fendi bag, Albertus Swanepoel hat, Oscar de la Renta earrings, Ulla Johnson dress, Retrosuperfuture sunglasses.

2. Wear it to grab brunch

Paying $20 for eggs never looked so good. Alexander Wang’s feathered block heel sandal is a comfy but chic option for hanging out with friends. Wear it with a polished skirt and silver accessories.



Shop the look: ALEXANDER WANG feathered sandal, $495. Sies Marjan skirt, Eddie Borgo earrings, Linda Farrow x Dries van Noten sunglasses, Joseph sweater, Ambush ring, Marc Jacobs bag.

3. Wear it to a formal gala

Black-tie dressing doesn’t have to mean classic. Jimmy Choo’s feathered and sequined stiletto is a fun alternative to eveningwear. Wear it with a simple slip dress with a crushed velvet bag for texture.

Shop the look: JIMMY CHOO sequin and feather sandal, $1,595. Spinelli Kilcollin rings, Julie Wolfe necklace, Attico bag, Silhouette earrings, Protagonist dress.

4. Wear it to the office

Talk about commanding the boardroom. Balenciaga’s punchy yellow feathered pump is sleek enough to be worn to work — just make sure you balance it with a polished blazer and streamlined accessories.



Shop the look: BALENCIAGA feathered pump, $1,575. Tibi top, Zara blazer, Balenciaga necklace, Officina Del Poggio clutch, Jennifer Fisher earrings, Toteme jeans, Krewe sunglasses.

5. Wear it for happy hour

It’s wine o’clock. Prada’s feathered sandal with Velcro strap is the perfect ice-breaker for meeting strangers. Wear it with a simple top and skirt, but feel free to clash it against your outerwear.



Shop the look: PRADA feathered and Velcro sandal, $990. Ella Mae Garcia earrings, Wouters & Hendrix rings, Nili Lotan skirt, Rick Owens top, Topshop trench, Victoria Beckham clutch.

For a closer look, click through the gallery.

