5 Ways To Wear Spring’s Feathered Shoes Trend

By / 54 mins ago
Alexander Wang Feathered Sandal View Slideshow
ALEXANDER WANG marabou sandal, $495. Sies Marjan skirt, Eddie Borgo earrings, Linda Farrow x Dries van Noten sunglasses, Ambush ring, Joseph sweater, Marc Jacobs bag.
Courtesy of brands.

One of the biggest trends for spring is feathered shoes. It was a look we saw across the market, from runway labels to fast-fashion brands. Of course, Prada’s spring ’17 collection comes to mind, where Miuccia Prada ignited the trend with an entire lineup of feathered trims on jackets, pants and strappy sandals.

But are feathers actually wearable for every day? All signs point to yes. From the office to happy hour, see below five easy ways to wear the trend.

Related
Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Models in the Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Campaign

1. Wear it on a beach getaway
A feathered slide adds a whimsical touch to your poolside look. We love this colored version by Brother Vellies. Amp up the bohemian aesthetic with a tasseled dress, raffia bag and playful jewelry.
Brother Vellies Feathered Slide
Shop the look: BROTHER VELLIES feathered slide, $285. Forever 21 rings, Fendi bag, Albertus Swanepoel hat, Oscar de la Renta earrings, Ulla Johnson dress, Retrosuperfuture sunglasses.

2. Wear it to grab brunch
Paying $20 for eggs never looked so good. Alexander Wang’s feathered block heel sandal is a comfy but chic option for hanging out with friends. Wear it with a polished skirt and silver accessories.
Alexander Wang Feathered Sandal

Shop the look: ALEXANDER WANG feathered sandal, $495. Sies Marjan skirt, Eddie Borgo earrings, Linda Farrow x Dries van Noten sunglassesJoseph sweater, Ambush ringMarc Jacobs bag.

3. Wear it to a formal gala
Black-tie dressing doesn’t have to mean classic. Jimmy Choo’s feathered and sequined stiletto is a fun alternative to eveningwear. Wear it with a simple slip dress with a crushed velvet bag for texture.

Jimmy Choo Feathered Heel

Shop the look: JIMMY CHOO sequin and feather sandal, $1,595. Spinelli Kilcollin rings, Julie Wolfe necklaceAttico bag, Silhouette earringsProtagonist dress.

4. Wear it to the office
Talk about commanding the boardroom. Balenciaga’s punchy yellow feathered pump is sleek enough to be worn to work — just make sure you balance it with a polished blazer and streamlined accessories.
Balenciaga Feathered Pump

Shop the look: BALENCIAGA feathered pump, $1,575. Tibi top, Zara blazer, Balenciaga necklace, Officina Del Poggio clutch, Jennifer Fisher earringsToteme jeans, Krewe sunglasses.

5. Wear it for happy hour
It’s wine o’clock. Prada’s feathered sandal with Velcro strap is the perfect ice-breaker for meeting strangers. Wear it with a simple top and skirt, but feel free to clash it against your outerwear.
Prada Feathered Sandal

Shop the look: PRADA feathered and Velcro sandal, $990. Ella Mae Garcia earrings, Wouters & Hendrix rings, Nili Lotan skirt, Rick Owens top, Topshop trench, Victoria Beckham clutch.

For a closer look, click through the gallery.

View Slideshow

Want more styling stories?

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Statement Platforms

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear This Season’s Best Wedges

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Spring’s Pointy Flats

One Shoe, Five Ways: How To Wear Spring’s Printed Heels

One Shoe, Seven Ways: How To Wear Spring’s Best Mules

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s