Hermès Focuses On Timeless Menswear For Fall 2017

In a season of changes and newness, Hermès continues to stay true to its roots. The label’s fall ’17 men’s collection, shown at Paris Fashion Week today, focused on timeless pieces that were done in luxurious finishes. Artistic director Véronique Nichanian offered a subdued color palette — lots of navy, brown and grey — and paid closer attention to the materials and craftsmanship.

Compared to competitive fashion labels like Dior Homme and Louis Vuitton, which collaborated with streetwear brand Supreme this season, Hermès tends to avoid trendy new initiatives. And it makes sense — the customer hasn’t evolved there, yet. The collection catered to a classic customer instead, with pieces like plaid trenches, high-quality knitwear and, of course, great bags.

As for the footwear: the assortment was dressy, but not a total snore. The label paid homage to its iconic saddle boot by using buckled straps on a newer leather desert boot, which had a chunky lug sole. It was shown in black or brown.

