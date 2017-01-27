17 Luxurious Flats From the Haute Couture Shows at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Dior spring '17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring ’17 shows in Paris at Haute Couture Week, which ended on Thursday, featured labor-intensive collections filled with intricate, handmade pieces. To balance the more ornate looks, many designers turned to easy footwear shapes for an easy, no-fuss vibe. Shoes included luxurious flats and sporty sandals.

At Versace, Donatella Versace embraced a recurring footwear style for the label — the gladiator sandal — and paired it with draped, grecian-style dresses. Valentino embraced the flat sandal, too, where strappy leather styles appeared with chic day looks, or under dreamy pleated gowns.

Valentino spring ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock.

At Emporio Armani, simplicity was key when it came to footwear. Minimal ballet flats lent a casual vibe to the eveningwear. The same message appeared at Giambattista Valli, where lace-up espadrille flats were styled with the label’s signature tulle gowns.

Versace spring ’17 couture collection. Courtesy of brand.

For more couture flats, click through the gallery.

