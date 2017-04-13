Gucci’s New Ad Campaign Is All About Dance and Diversity

A model in the Gucci pre-fall '17 ad campaign. Gucci/Instagram

Gucci is getting groovy in its latest ad campaign. But more importantly, it’s promoting diversity.

The pre-fall ’17 ads feature a cast of only black models, some of whom the brand first introduced earlier this year during auditions when the models had to show off their impressive dance moves.

Sharifa, 22. “My spirit animal would be… you know baby giraffes they can be a bit awkward sometimes because they are growing into their legs.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017 A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

According to the brand, it was inspired by “the spirit of England’s underground Northern Soul movement of the ’60s,” a music style similar to the Motown music that was popular in the U.S. at the same time. Models wear Gucci’s colorful collection, including those striped platforms, while dancing to “The Night,” sung by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Athletic dance moves and exuberant social scenes photographed by @_glen_luchford for the new #GucciPreFall17 campaign. Creative direction and styling: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

