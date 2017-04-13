Gucci’s New Ad Campaign Is All About Dance and Diversity

Gucci is getting groovy in its latest ad campaign. But more importantly, it’s promoting diversity.
The pre-fall ’17 ads feature a cast of only black models, some of whom the brand first introduced earlier this year during auditions when the models had to show off their impressive dance moves.
According to the brand, it was inspired by “the spirit of England’s underground Northern Soul movement of the ’60s,” a music style similar to the Motown music that was popular in the U.S. at the same time. Models wear Gucci’s colorful collection, including those striped platforms, while dancing to “The Night,” sung by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Set in the rich and colorful dancehalls of the Mildmay Club in London, the #GucciPreFall17 campaign. Photographer: @_glen_luchford Creative direction and styling: #AlessandroMichele Art director: @christophersimmonds Soundtrack: “The Night” Written by: Bob Gaudio e Al Ruzicka Performed by: Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons © EMI Music Publishing Italia S.r.l.
