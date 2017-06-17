Giuseppe Zanotti Unveils Scuba Sneakers for Spring ’18

View Slideshow Giuseppe Zanotti spring '18 presentation at Milan Men's Fashion Week. Courtesy of brand

Giuseppe Zanotti is known for his luxury sneakers, and this season he certainly didn’t disappoint. The designer, who debuted his spring ’18 men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week today, showcased a new series of scuba-inspired sneakers, finished with tight-fitting silhouettes and chunky rubber soles.

“We don’t have any direction [this season]. We like to have different pictures,” Zanotti said of the collection. “The sneakers this time have scuba elements, coming from the sport, but I transformed them and mixed them with the formal story.”

He did the neoprene sneakers in a variety of versions, including a sleek high-top style in black or camouflage print, a Velcro low-top and even a loafer version in bright neon green.

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 sneaker in camo-print neoprene. Courtesy of brand

Speaking of brights, it wouldn’t be a Giuseppe Zanotti collection without a dash of sparkle. He showed crystal-embellished loafers that formed a multicolour camo print. Double-strapped sandals also had rhinestones along the toe strap.

Zanotti said he especially likes to design with outfits in mind. “The loafers with diamonds, I love to see it with denim,” he said. “I need to imagine the shoes connected to another element.”

Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’18 embellished denim loafer. Courtesy of brand

He also reintroduced his spray-painted velvet sneakers from last season, this time doing the treatment as a dip-dye finish.

But it wasn’t all flash and awe. Zanotti made attempts at paring back for spring, too, showing versions of his black and white smoking slippers that, refreshingly, had no extra ornamentation save for a tiny gold bow. Sometimes less is more.

