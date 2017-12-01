Giuseppe Zanotti Introduces First Customizable Sneaker

Giuseppe Zanotti's customizable Alena Star sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Guiseppe Zanotti is making it personal — quite literally. For the first time, the luxury shoe label is launching a customizable sneaker.

Featuring the designer’s runner silhouette, the brand offers a low-top slip-on with removable embellishments. The Alena Star sneaker is crafted in an allover glitter fabric and comes with black stars encrusted with dark gray crystals.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s first customizable sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Varying in size, these stars can be removed and placed on the shoe via adhesive straps, allowing customers to create their own interchangeable designs.

Also available are separate star sets, which come in multicolor and silver crystal colorways.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s customizable runner. Courtesy of brand

“Style, at its best, is individual and highly personal,” the designer said in a release. “With this sneaker, a woman can express her creativity by making my design truly her own and have some fun doing so.”

The shoes are available exclusively in Giuseppe Zanotti boutiques and on Giuseppezanotti.com starting today, retailing for 650 euros ($775).

