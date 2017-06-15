Giuseppe Zanotti’s Backstage Capsule Collection Evokes Electrifying Concert Vibes

The bold, fuchsia pink Unfinished sneaker. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Music concerts bring to mind electrifying energy, bright lights and an overall exciting buzz. This enchanting feeling is precisely what footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti set out to evoke with his Backstage Capsule Collection, a special miniseries featuring neon pink styles for women, men and children. With pink shoes consistently trending for the last few seasons, Zanotti’s bold package is right on time.

The Miss Unfinished Heel is reminiscent of neon lights. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Street style meets timeless glamour in the vibrant collection, which offers two key silhouettes: the Miss Unfinished wedge sandal and the Unfinished mid-top sneaker. While all the shoes are in leather, during production they go through the special hand process of flocking, which lends a soft, velvetlike texture and contributes to the deeply saturated fuchsia color.

Zanotti’s sketches of the Miss Unfinished heel and Unfinished sneaker. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The Miss Unfinished sandal features a sculptural wedge heel, a testament to Zanotti’s imagination and innovation. “This sandal recalls the silhouette of a woman,” says Zanotti. “There’s a harmony to the sculptural design. It’s as if there’s an imaginary line that extends from the heel to the ankle and it acts as extension of the leg, elegantly lifting a woman up,” he continued. Despite the gravity-defying silhouette the curvy style has been tested for stability, having undergone extensive technical research to ensure that the shoe is resistant, secure and wearable.

Miss Unfinished heel in fuchsia,$995; giuseppezanottidesign.com

On the flip-side Zanotti also designed a more casual option via the Unfinished sneaker, available for women, men and children. The sneaker features signature details such as double side zips and contrast white laces. In addition to the hot pink, other colorways of the mid-top include vibrant purple, dark grey, navy blue and electric blue.

The women’s Unfinished sneaker in fuchsia, $825; giuseppezanottidesign.com

As part of an exclusive preview, the Miss Unfinished wedge, the Unfinished sneaker and a men’s/women’s leather zip pouch, all in the vivid pink shade, are currently available in Giuseppe Zanotti stores and online while the full collection rolls out in September.

Get inspired by the same magic and energy that sparked the designs for the Backstage Capsule Collection by watching the brand’s YouTube video below:

