Shoes from GCDS. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

GCDS

LAUNCHED: 2015 by Giuliano Calza

BASE: “The project started right after I came back from Shanghai, where I lived for three years. I moved back to Milan.”

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Fun, contemporary, Italian.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “I’m at my desk with all the team, and we start brainstorming what we miss, digging into our memories for the perfect shoes that changed our life.”

A GCDS lifestyle image. Courtesy of brand

SHOP TALK: “The shoes are available at some of the best boutiques around the world: Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette, Antonia, My Boon.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “When I received a text with a picture of Kendall Jenner wearing the GCDS boots, I was extremely happy ’cause I always had the dream of producing something that creatively gets appreciated season after season.”

WISE WORDS: “Never stop working if you believe in what you’re doing and where you’re headed. I define myself as my own intern.”

WORST ADVICE: “That I should let go of things. I’m not a control freak, but when you have an independent brand, it’s almost impossible to let go of things.”

BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “Being invited as an independent brand to have a show during Milan and New York Fashion Weeks. We are all really young and have accomplished such a dream in such a short, incredible time.”

INSPIRATION: “We are trying to elaborate a bold streetwear brand, but with an Italian twist. A dear friend defined it as ‘Dolce & Gabbana meets Supreme.’”

Want more?

Meet the Next Generation of ‘It’ Shoe Designers

GCDS Spring 2018 at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Italian Streetwear Brand GCDS Launches Full Men’s Shoes Collection