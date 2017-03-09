Gigi Hadid Photographed Boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versus Versace

Model-meets-photographer seems to be the hottest new job description in fashion.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was tapped by Versus Versace to photograph its spring ’17 campaign featuring none other than her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and fellow model Adwoa Aboah. The campaign is called #VersusUncensored and features a series of gritty photos of Malik and Aboah wearing the signature edgy Versus line.
“The Versus campaign presents two extraordinary people, captured by an extraordinary woman and a natural photographic talent,” Versus wrote on its Instagram.
Hadid’s close friend Kendall Jenner also has some photography experience in her portfolio. She recently photographed high-profile celebrities for Love magazine and has also posted photos she’s taken of her famous family members.
