Curvy Model Diana Sirokai Re-Creates Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman Ad as a Body Positivity Statement

Gigi Hadid Stuart Weitzman Ad Campaign
Gigi Hadid in Stuart Weitzman's spring '17 ad campaign.
Model and body-positivity activist Diana Sirokai re-created a Stuart Weitzman ad starring Gigi Hadid, for which the models poses nude in a pair of the brand’s boots.

Sirokai was inspired to mimic the ad based on a desire to see how another body type would look sprawled out naked in a pair of black boots similar to the ones sported by Hadid in the original ad.

“I was just wondering how a Model My Size would look on this,” she wrote on an Instagram post displaying her and Hadid side by side.

This isn’t the first time Sirokai has reimagined famous photos. In September, Sirokai received attention when she re-created a photo of Kim Kardashian in a swimsuit. For that shoot, Sirokai sported a fitted white one-piece, and she re-created two shots of Kardashian: one from a front angle and one from the back.

For both shoots, Sirokai worked with fashion photographer Karizza to create high-art, black and white shots.

Sirokai has amassed an impressive social media following, with over half a million followers on Instagram alone, and she has modeled for high-visibility brands like Asos.

Meanwhile, Hadid has starred in numerous campaigns for Stuart Weitzman — with more than one nude advertisement for the brand. And the supermodel’s connection with the label goes beyond just campaigns. Hadid co-designed a collection with Stuart Weitzman, creating holiday styles that benefit the charity Pencils of Promise.

