Giambattista Valli’s Lace-Up Boots for Fall Are a ‘Little Bit Fetish’ for the Designer

“They are a little bit fetish,” said Giambattista Valli about the spike-heeled, lace-up boots walking his Paris runway today. The idea, he explained, was that the closure should evoke the back of a corset. The collection was inspired by the Parisian attitude.

But what about those three looks involving Nike exercise tights? Could this be a follow-up to Nike’s collaboration with Comme des Garçons on Saturday?

Valli set the record straight: There was no official involvement. “I wanted to say that leggings are today’s take on la petite robe noire,” he said. “I like the idea that the girl has just finished running and puts on her boots.” Faintly bizarre but at around $110 a pop, you can always buy the tights while you’re saving for the boots.

