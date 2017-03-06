Giambattista Valli’s Lace-Up Boots for Fall Are a ‘Little Bit Fetish’ for the Designer

By / 1 hour ago
Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at View Slideshow
Giambattista Valli fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

“They are a little bit fetish,” said Giambattista Valli about the spike-heeled, lace-up boots walking his Paris runway today. The idea, he explained, was that the closure should evoke the back of a corset. The collection was inspired by the Parisian attitude.

Giambattista Valli fall 2017Giambattista Valli fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

But what about those three looks involving Nike exercise tights? Could this be a follow-up to Nike’s collaboration with Comme des Garçons on Saturday?

Related
Rupert Sanderson's Fall Collection Was Inspired by Kate Middleton

giambattista valli fall 2017Giambattista Valli fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Valli set the record straight: There was no official involvement. “I wanted to say that leggings are today’s take on la petite robe noire,” he said. “I like the idea that the girl has just finished running and puts on her boots.” Faintly bizarre but at around $110 a pop, you can always buy the tights while you’re saving for the boots.

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s