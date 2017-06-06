Gabriela Hearst’s Resort 2018 Collection Features Hand-Crocheted Shoes

View Slideshow Gabriela Hearst resort '18 collection. Courtesy of brand

Ever since debuting for fall ’15, Gabriela Hearst has blossomed her eponymous label — which started with shoes — into a full-fledged apparel and accessories brand. For resort ’18, she continues her strengths in footwear, debuting a strong assortment of styles that include hand-crocheted finishes.

Hearst’s latest collection features a South American influence — lots of ikat prints and sweet florals — which she contrasts against clean, tailored silhouettes. The same goes for the shoes. Flatforms are clunky and modern in shape but have a more retro feel, with hand-crocheted fabrications and crocodile accents. (The same crochets appear as trims on the clothes.)

Gabriela Hearst resort ’18 collection. Courtesy of brand

Hearst plays up her signature minimalistic side this season. Below, a black and white dress in wool and silk is wrap-tied at the shoulders and mimics the wrap-tied mules in simple black leather, and a long-sleeved silk dress in blush is paired with matching nude mules.

Gabriela Hearst resort ’18 collection. Courtesy of brand

