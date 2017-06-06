Gabriela Hearst’s Resort 2018 Collection Features Hand-Crocheted Shoes

Ever since debuting for fall ’15, Gabriela Hearst has blossomed her eponymous label — which started with shoes — into a full-fledged apparel and accessories brand. For resort ’18, she continues her strengths in footwear, debuting a strong assortment of styles that include hand-crocheted finishes.
Hearst’s latest collection features a South American influence — lots of ikat prints and sweet florals — which she contrasts against clean, tailored silhouettes. The same goes for the shoes. Flatforms are clunky and modern in shape but have a more retro feel, with hand-crocheted fabrications and crocodile accents. (The same crochets appear as trims on the clothes.)
Hearst plays up her signature minimalistic side this season. Below, a black and white dress in wool and silk is wrap-tied at the shoulders and mimics the wrap-tied mules in simple black leather, and a long-sleeved silk dress in blush is paired with matching nude mules.
