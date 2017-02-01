How Freda Salvador is Building Business With Celebrity Hits & Bold Collaborations

From left: Cristina Palomo-Nelson and Megan Papay. Courtesy of brand.

Design duo Cristina Palomo- Nelson and Megan Papay launched their Sausalito, Calif.-based brand Freda Salvador in fall ’12 with a selection of handmade looks crafted by a small factory in Spain.

After seeing some success with fashion retailers such as Shopbop.com and Bloomingdale’s, the team is now putting a larger focus on a direct-to-consumer strategy. In addition to an e-commerce business, the brand has had a flagship in San Francisco since 2012 and last year launched a second store, in Los Angeles, known as The Edit.

Freda Salvador Keen mule. Courtesy of brand.

“Our women are interested in the everyday shoe, shoes that they can wear to work and all the way into the night,” said Papay. “We appreciate hearing about that experience, and in the end that changed our focus from wholesale and created a new story of hand-select- ing product in stores.”