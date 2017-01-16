Fratelli Rossetti’s Fall 2017 Shoes Focused on Just Five Styles

View Slideshow Fratelli Rossetti fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Quality, not quantity, was the theme at Fratelli Rossetti this season. The Italian label’s fall ’17 men’s presentation, shown during Milan Fashion Week today, focused on five key styles that were offered in three finishes each: hand-dyed leather, suede and crocodile.

The five styles included Chelsea boots, monk strap dress shoes, tasseled loafers, cap-toe oxfords and brogues. They were all shown in the same shade of dark brown, a color that’s proving to be the breakout star of the season (in fact, Prada did a whole collection of it).

To showcase the new styles, the brand hired a live band and swing dancers, who shimmied across the presentation space in the spiffy shoes.

Compared to other dress shoe brands like Santoni and Tod’s, who both debuted experimental styles this season, the new offering from Fratelli Rossetti didn’t scream wow-factor. But the shoes were, nonetheless, beautifully finished — and at least the collection had focus.

