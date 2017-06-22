First Look: Former Ralph Lauren Shoe Prez Jerome Espinos Debuts New Line in Paris

A look at the debut collection. Courtesy Image

A year after leaving Ralph Lauren, Jerome Espinos is back with his own Paris-based collection.

The made-in-Italy line, called Violet Tomas, is named after the daughter and son of Espinos, who was most recently president of footwear for Collection and Purple Label at Ralph Lauren. Prior to joining the New York-based company, he was an executive at Rossimoda and worked with brands such as Celine, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy.

Espino’s vision for Violet Tomas is simple: He is offering one shoe style every season that will be produced in up to 100 different versions — with a plethora of color and material options. A new bag style will also be offered every season. (The first collection is called Margaux, named after the executive’s other daughter.)

A closeup of the Margaux style. Courtesy Image

The debut will feature a stylish-yet-wearable boot, which will retail for 650 euros, or about $724. The boot will launch this weekend online and will be stocked at Galeries Lafayette and other boutiques starting in July.

“It’s the kind of shoe you can wear day to night and look sexy and beautiful,” Espinos said. “I respect women very much. You want to have high heel silhouettes but you want to feel good in your shoes,” Espinos said.

Another look at the boots Courtesy Image

Espinos said he hopes to expand to major U.S. stores as the line develops. “I love what I’m doing and I feel confident.” he said.

Violet Tomas will be part of the Studio A showroom in Paris, which also features Maison Ernest, Avril Gau, Antolina , Flamingos and David Beauciel.