Forever 21 Is Being Called Out on Social Media for a Pair of Slides That Look Like Fenty x Puma Shoes

Forever 21 is being called out on social media for a pair of pink pool slides that look strikingly similar to a Fenty x Puma style. Twitter users are accusing the retailer of allegedly copying Rihanna’s recently released Fenty x Puma silk-bow pool slide after a similar design to Rihanna’s sandal hit their site. The slide comes in the same colorways, pink and green, as the Fenty x Puma shoe.
This isn’t the first time Forever 21 has been caught up in a controversy over a design. While Forever 21 has been named in other copyright cases, Puma has not made any claims in the case of the pool slides. The site also sells a slide that shares a resemblance to Rihanna’s fur slide sandal from last summer. Other incidents include a T-shirt similar to that of Kanye’s ‘I Feel Like Pablo’ design and a sweatshirt from indie designer Emily Oberg of Sporty & Rich. And back in 2007, Diane von Furstenberg sued the company for allegedly copying her “Cerisier” dress, which featured a copyright-protected pattern.
