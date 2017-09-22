Sneak Peek: Paul Andrew’s Gorgeous New Ferragamo Spring ’18 Boot

Paul Andrew Axel Dupeux

Paul Andrew, women’s shoe design director at Salvatore Ferragamo, gave FN an exclusive first look at one of his key spring ’18 runway styles ahead of the house’s show tomorrow at Milan Fashion Week.

The designer describes his innovative new boot here:

“The Flower Heel continues to evolve as a Ferragamo icon. From innovative craft galvanized in an Italian car factory to modern design developed in an architectural block silhouette, its reflective surface glistens a remarkable gold to pedestal the color palette I developed for the spring/summer runway. Salvatore’s archives house the most brilliant creations in woven raffia and macramé lace, which I’ve reimagined for the modern woman, interpreted with a technical, artisanal hand-woven leather process. Refined bohemian elements praise a woman’s lifestyle rich in urban activity — pulled together and fashion-forward while navigating city streets. She appreciates the simplicity and practicality of a sophisticated 60-millimeter heel height framed by avant-garde stylization. The directional style represents Ferragamo’s past, present and future.”



Ferragamo’s spring ’18 Flower Heel Courtesy of brand

Andrew was named to his role at Ferragamo in September of last year, and the spring ’18 collection marks his second for the storied fashion house.

In a conversation earlier this year, James Ferragamo, director of men’s and women’s shoes and grandson of Salvatore Ferragamo, told FN that Andrew’s design approach is a natural fit for the label. “Paul is an amazing talent. When we first met, it was more about his vision for the company than the shoes themselves,” said Ferragamo. “He came up with the ‘high tech meets high craft’ concept. He is about creating shoes that have that legacy. He dresses women from the shoes up. Ferragamo started out as a shoe company, after all. Paul is also all about embracing all the small details that make a shoe timeless, and never compromises on fit and comfort. That is so Ferragamo.”