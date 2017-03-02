All the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Shoes Releasing on March 9

Fenty Puma by Rihanna sneakers and platforms. Courtesy of Puma

As Rihanna gets set to show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna fall ’17 collection at Paris Fashion Week, we’re getting a closer look at the spring ’17 footwear styles that are releasing next week.

The shoes, which first hit the runway last fall in her spring ’17 show also in Paris, include a new take on her popular slide. Instead of a faux fur upper, it’s now done in a satin upper with a bow knot detail and will be offered in olive and blush.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna slides. Courtesy of Puma

Fenty Puma by Rihanna slides. Courtesy of Puma

The rest of the footwear in the collection, which is described as “18th century French neo-classical meets modern sporty,” is also done in these blush and olive hues.

“It is as if Marie Antoinette went to the gym!” Rihanna said in a release. “I’m very thrilled to finally see the collection out there. It was such a fun and rewarding experience to create the collection and seeing it come alive on the runway and in our campaign. Now, I can’t wait for everyone to wear it their own way, mix and match and represent their Fenty x Puma favorites in their everyday style.”

This season, a lace-up, heeled boot is offered in blush leather with Puma’s signature formstripe on the side.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna lace-up heels. Courtesy of Puma

Similar to the slide, there’s also a sneaker with a satin bow detail and a sneaker-boot-platform hybrid.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

Fenty Puma by Rihanna platforms. Courtesy of Puma

The collection will be available worldwide on March 9. There will continue to be more releases from the spring ’17 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection through June.

