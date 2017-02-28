New Fenty Puma by Rihanna Slides Are Arriving on March 9

It’s been a few months since the last release from Rihanna and Puma, but fans will be able to get the next drop very soon.
There’s not much information available yet, but an image has been posted on Puma’s homepage that shows a new version of the slide. Instead of faux fur it has a silky-looking strap with a knot detail, done in a deep green color.
The color is actually similar to the green hue seen in Rihanna’s spring ’17 Fenty x Puma runway show in Paris last fall.
The only detail provided so far is that the slides are part of a spring “pre-release” on March 9.
Stay tuned for more details.
