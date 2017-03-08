All the Fall Fashion Week Shows That Made a Feminist Statement

View Slideshow Missoni fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Fashion is “Feminist AF.”

That’s what designers were thinking when showcasing their fall ’17 collections during fashion month. A wide range of design talents used their presentations as platforms to make statements on feminism, whether it was using Women’s March leaders as models in their shows or advocating for Planned Parenthood — and what better time to celebrate these moments than today, which is International Women’s Day.

The movement kicked off in New York, where several designers began making statements. Prabal Gurung showed a “The Future Is Female” T-shirt on the runway, while Jonathan Simkhai wore a “Feminist AF” T-shirt for his finale bow.

Jonathan Simkhai on the runway at his New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation wearing a “Feminist AF” shirt. REX Shutterstock.

Prabal Gurung fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Mara Hoffman invited the co-founders of the Women’s March in Washington to open her show. Meanwhile, designers such as Chloe Gosselin, Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman proudly wore “Planned Parenthood” pins.

At Milan Fashion Week, designer Angela Missoni closed her Missoni show with models wearing knitted pink pussyhats, the fashion symbol worn at women’s marches across the globe in January. Bonus: All guests in attendance got to take one home, too.

Angela Missoni speaks at her fall ’17 Missoni show. REX Shutterstock.

Chloe Gosselin fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Stella McCartney hosted a karaoke dance party at the end of her Paris Fashion Week show. This was more of a celebration of female empowerment than an actual statement, where models gathered around and sang anthems such as George Michael’s “Faith” or The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.”

Stella McCartney fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Mara Hoffman fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Unlike last season, when she sent out “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirts, Maria Grazia Chiuri didn’t make any statements at Christian Dior in Paris this season. Her latest collection was designed entirely in blue, a color she considers genderless. The choice was a more subtle nod to equality, but symbolic nonetheless.

Christian Dior fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Christian Dior fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more shows that made political statements, click through the gallery.

Want more fall ’17 coverage?

The Craziest Runway Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

Chanel’s Fall 2017 Collection Launches With a Bang

A Look at Tabitha Simmons’ Fall 2017 Artisanal Shoes

Céline Shows Irregular Vampy Pumps for Fall 2017

The Slouch Boot Is Dominating the Runways for Fall 2017

Valentino’s Fall 2017 Combat Boots Are the New Cocktail Flat