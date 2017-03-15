A Guide to the Best Shoe and Sock Combinations

Gucci mules and embellished socks. Nordstrom/Browns Fashion

Socks are having their moment.

They’ve have always been great — they’re soft and cozy and keep your toes warm on frigid days — but lately it seems the statement sock is popping up everywhere. Keri Russell was just seen sporting pink sheer socks with her matching pink Manolo Blahnik pumps. Socks with heels were all over the fall ’17 runways, from Dries van Noten, Jeremy Scott, Isabel Marant and more.

Keri Russell wearing Manolo Blahnik pink pumps in New York. REX Shutterstock

Dries Van Noten fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Jeremy Scott fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It may not come naturally to style socks with shoes, but that’s where FN comes in. We rounded up nine sock-and-shoe combinations that are sure to put a pep in your step.

