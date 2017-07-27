Fashion Designers and Celebrities React to President Trump’s Ban of Transgender People in the Military

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will no longer allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.
Trump said he came to the decision after discussing the matter with his generals and military advisers.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote.
Although the policy has not officially changed yet, in the wake of the announcement, many designers and celebrities took to social media to speak out against the ban. Below, see what some of them had to say.
#Repost @theunsungheroines ・・・ 🏳️🌈Donald Trump pledged Wednesday morning to ban transgender individuals from the military. Meet Kristin Beck. 🇺🇸She served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy SEALs, and took part in 13 deployments, including seven combat deployments. Beck was a member of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (also known as DEVGRU), a special counter-terrorism unit popularly called SEAL Team Six, and received multiple military awards and decorations, including a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. #TransRightsAreHumanRights Kristen Beck was a member of the unit that took out Osama Bin Laden. Still think Transgender Americans shouldn't serve in the U.S. Military? Trump never served in the military, dodging the Vietnam War with four deferments before finally falling back on a medical disquality for bone spurs that kept him out of combat for good. 😫 My dad wrote me a note this morning that said "I had totally flat feet and bone spurs on my heels and I volunteered for small boat detail with the USN during Viet Nam. I was accepted. Guess you can get the doc to say anything you want if you pay him enough money. Trump will surround himself with people who can protect him,take credit for what works and blame others for failed policies. Love Dad" 👊🏽 I offer all my respect to anyone that serves. Thank you Ms. Beck! 😘🇺🇸 #theunsungheroines #transrightsarehumanrights #resist #lgbt