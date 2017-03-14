7 Fashion Month Footwear Debuts You Need to Know

View Slideshow Miss Leeman boots. Courtesy of brand

Following a busy fashion month, FN has rounded up seven must-see footwear debuts.

Meet Miss Leeman

Frustrated women have been begging luxe men’s label Louis Leeman for an equivalent, and this is it. We’ll take those pearl-embellished velvet boots.

Y-Project’s Extreme Slouch

Y-Project’s Glenn Martens showed six-foot-long ruched waders constructed with the same wire technology he uses to mold his signature denim.

Koché

Koché’s Christelle Kocher, who is also artistic director at the Chanel-owned Lemarié atelier, enlisted Chanel jeweler Goossens to make her intricate jeweled heels.

Butrym’s Boots

Buzzed-about ready-to-wear designer Magda Butrym put Poland on the fashion map. Her new kitten-heeled boots come with delicate hand-crocheted panels.

Magda Butrym Courtesy of brand

Alvaro Gonzalez

The former Jimmy Choo design director of accessories has opened his first standalone store in London’s Marylebone. Sandals come in raffia, stingray and even peacock feather.

Neous

Exclusive to Browns Fashion, Neous, with its modernist inspiration and graphic lines, is the baby of Nicholas Kirkwood alumnus Alan Buanne and fashion stylist Vanissa Antonious.

St. Style

Launched with a short film over London Fashion Week, Rue St., with its quirky Victoriana vibes and styles named after London areas, is definitely one to watch. Stay tuned.

Rue St. Courtesy of brand

