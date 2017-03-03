The Slouch Boot Is Dominating the Runways for Fall 2017

View Slideshow Saint Laurent fall '17. REX Shutterstock

Watch out, sock boots — there’s a new trend in town. The slouch boot dominated the runways during fall ’17 fashion month. The style was seen in New York, London, Milan and Paris, where designers embraced easy, slip-on-and-go footwear constructions.

While tight-fitting sock boots are currently all the rage, the fall runways headed toward looser-fitting styles, either slouched at the ankle or throughout the whole boot. Saint Laurent offered a dramatic version of the trend, showing a crystal version that shined like a diamond. Oscar de la Renta also showed a slouchy embellished style.

Refined suedes and leathers were also shown in slouchy silhouettes. At Marc Jacobs and Isabel Marant, smooth leather boots were supple and slouchy. Meanwhile, brands such as Michael Kors, Ulla Johnson and Agnona opted for suede interpretations.

If you’re wondering how to wear the style, many labels styled the boots under calf-length skirts, or with jeans tucked in.

