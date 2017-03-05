Valentino’s Fall 2017 Combat Boots Are the New Cocktail Flat

View Slideshow Valentino fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

We’ve already seen the sneaker done as evening wear but at Valentino today in Paris, it was the turn of the combat or hiker boot to stomp its way into cocktail hour. While it certainly toughened up those delicate gowns, it also ensured the label marched in line with the current trend.

Pierpaolo Piccoli’s haute take on army surplus came in both flat and heeled versions, laced to the knee with heavy-duty studded soles. Cutout details at the ankle both elevated the look and provided that key, Valentino-specific point of view.

Other styles featured the slouch boot and fur embellished slide. The former came in shades from pastels to primaries including color-of-the-season red. Subtle studded detailing to the rear again proclaimed that all-important “Valentino take.”

