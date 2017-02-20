Sophia Webster’s Fall 2017 Ice Queen Shoes Channel Elsa From ‘Frozen’

Sophia Webster fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Monday at London I probably watched “Frozen” way too many times because of my little girl,” laughed designer Sophia Webster of the inspiration behind the ice queen inspired collection she showedat London Fashion Week.

Highlights were sandals with jagged crystal shards for ankle straps, princess-y velvet numbers with built in tiaras and thigh-high, crystal festooned gladiator boots with Perspex heels.

“I’m known for color,” observed Webster of the opalescent palette, “but this time I wanted to really strip it back into something that felt a bit cleaner.”

A Sophia Webster presentation is, however, often as much about the staging as it is the shoes and the designer transformed a subterranean space behind a Soho record store into a prismatic ice village.

Piece de resistance? A giant snowglobe in which models cavorted wearing laceup platform snow boots complete with shearling linings and maribou trims.