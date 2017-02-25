Sergio Rossi Staged A Futuristic ‘Show of Legs’ at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Sergio Rossi fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

“I believe in emotion. Without emotion, it’s better not to play the game,” said Riccardo Sciutto, group CEO of Sergio Rossi, at the brand’s theatrical fall ’17 presentation tonight in Milan.

The luxury label put on a live show at Istituto de Ciechi that centered around the idea of a futuristic tunnel. Models, with only their legs showing, walked through an enclosed gallery-like space, which fittingly put the spotlight on the shoes.

Sergio Rossi fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

This time around, geometric over-the-knee boots and booties were a central focus of the collection. Flats and moccasins took cues from interior design. A pump, a tribute to one of the brand’s archive pieces, featured a pointed toe for the first time. Stretch napa leather was a key material, while green, black and glitter were used heavily.

Sciutto said SR1 should be viewed as seasonless. “For me, there are no more seasons,” the exec said.

As for the presentation itself, the CEO called it “a show of legs with innovation and technology.”

He continued, “This is our point of view. Sergio Rossi isn’t anyone else.”

Sergio Rossi fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Sergio Rossi fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

To see the full collection, click through the slideshow.